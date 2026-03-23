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    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops

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    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness demonstrate proficiency and teamwork during the Annual Training 2026 live-fire range exercise. Firing teams engage targets with the M249 SAW and .50-caliber M2 Machine Gun, ensuring readiness and precision in a dynamic training environment. #ShootMoveCommunicate #SoldierStrength #Teamwork". (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001015
    VIRIN: 260325-A-GD928-9928
    Filename: DOD_111597448
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

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