How Drones Are Transforming Coast Guard Missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001012" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard has established a new program executive office to accelerate the adoption of uncrewed systems (UxS) in the field as part of its Force Design 2028 modernization efforts. The Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office (RAS PEO) will prioritize integrating this rapidly advancing technology, which includes unmanned aircraft (commonly referred to as drones), as well as surface, subsurface, and space systems, across all 11 of its statutory missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)