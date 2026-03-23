The Coast Guard has established a new program executive office to accelerate the adoption of uncrewed systems (UxS) in the field as part of its Force Design 2028 modernization efforts. The Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office (RAS PEO) will prioritize integrating this rapidly advancing technology, which includes unmanned aircraft (commonly referred to as drones), as well as surface, subsurface, and space systems, across all 11 of its statutory missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001012
|VIRIN:
|250926-G-CS621-1952
|Filename:
|DOD_111597326
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How Drones Are Transforming Coast Guard Missions, by PO2 Ryan Schultz and PO2 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.