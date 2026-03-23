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    How Drones Are Transforming Coast Guard Missions

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    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz and Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez

    Coast Guard Video Production Team

    The Coast Guard has established a new program executive office to accelerate the adoption of uncrewed systems (UxS) in the field as part of its Force Design 2028 modernization efforts. The Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office (RAS PEO) will prioritize integrating this rapidly advancing technology, which includes unmanned aircraft (commonly referred to as drones), as well as surface, subsurface, and space systems, across all 11 of its statutory missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001012
    VIRIN: 250926-G-CS621-1952
    Filename: DOD_111597326
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, How Drones Are Transforming Coast Guard Missions, by PO2 Ryan Schultz and PO2 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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