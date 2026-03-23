Coast Guard medevacs woman from dive yacht Turks and Caicos II 200 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew hoists a passenger experiencing a medical emergency aboard the dive yacht Turks and Caicos Explorer II, approximately 200 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Rico, March 25, 2026. The 66-year-old woman was safely transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001011
|VIRIN:
|260325-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111597299
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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