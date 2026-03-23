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    Coast Guard medevacs woman from dive yacht Turks and Caicos II 200 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Rico

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    PUERTO RICO

    03.25.2026

    Video by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew hoists a passenger experiencing a medical emergency aboard the dive yacht Turks and Caicos Explorer II, approximately 200 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Rico, March 25, 2026. The 66-year-old woman was safely transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001011
    VIRIN: 260325-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111597299
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PR

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    TAGS

    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    Turks and Caicos
    Air Station Borinquen/Aguadilla
    Coast Guard
    medevac
    Puerto Rico

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