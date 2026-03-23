Mobility aircrews train with advanced tactics in Arizona

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001010" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force mobility aircraft from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard; 815th Airlift Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command; 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard; and an aircraft from the Italian Air Force’s 46th Air Brigade attend the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 11, 2026. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations.



Airdrop, combat landing, C-27 Spartan, C-130 Hercules, allied partners, take-off