Mobility aircrews train with advanced tactics in Arizona

U.S. Air Force mobility aircraft from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard; 815th Airlift Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command; 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard; and an aircraft from the Italian Air Force’s 46th Air Brigade attend the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 11, 2026. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations.
Airdrop, combat landing, C-27 Spartan, C-130 Hercules, allied partners, take-off
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001010
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-YI114-5309
|Filename:
|DOD_111597256
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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