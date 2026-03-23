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    Mobility aircrews train with advanced tactics in Arizona

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    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force mobility aircraft from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard; 815th Airlift Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command; 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard; and an aircraft from the Italian Air Force’s 46th Air Brigade attend the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 11, 2026. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations.

    Airdrop, combat landing, C-27 Spartan, C-130 Hercules, allied partners, take-off

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001010
    VIRIN: 260311-Z-YI114-5309
    Filename: DOD_111597256
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Mobility aircrews train with advanced tactics in Arizona, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    take-off
    C-130 Hercules
    C-27 Spartan
    Allied Partners
    Airdrop
    ATAC 2604D

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