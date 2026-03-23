Combined DA/GO Retirement Ceremony in honor of BG Aida Teresa Borras.

Livestream broadcast of the monthly Combined Department of the Army and General Officer Retirement Ceremony, held at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 17:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1001005
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-D0742-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111597222
|Length:
|01:08:19
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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