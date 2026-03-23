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    Combined DA/GO Retirement Ceremony in honor of BG Aida Teresa Borras.

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Livestream broadcast of the monthly Combined Department of the Army and General Officer Retirement Ceremony, held at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 17:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1001005
    VIRIN: 260326-A-D0742-1002
    Filename: DOD_111597222
    Length: 01:08:19
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement

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