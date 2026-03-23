U.S. Navy corpsmen in the Indoctrination Division Course (IDIV) participate in a mass casualty training event on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 25, 2025. The mass casualty training event tested corpsman new to the island on procedures for treating numerous casualties.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000996
|VIRIN:
|260325-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111597086
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors IDIV Mass Casualty Exercise, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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