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    U.S. Navy Sailors IDIV Mass Casualty Exercise

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    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Navy corpsmen in the Indoctrination Division Course (IDIV) participate in a mass casualty training event on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 25, 2025. The mass casualty training event tested corpsman new to the island on procedures for treating numerous casualties.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000996
    VIRIN: 260325-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111597086
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors IDIV Mass Casualty Exercise, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CORPSMAN, Doc, MCRD PI, Legacy, MASSCAS, TCCC

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