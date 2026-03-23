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    260325 AFN VIC Mission Minute 525th MP CO MWD

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    ITALY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Military Police assigned to the 525th MP Company, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment-Europe conducted the annual certification of Military Working Dog teams on Caserma Miotto and Caserma Ederle from March 16-19, 2026. The training was conducted to enhance the force protection of military installations of United States Army Garrison-Italy and to enhance the ability of military police to respond to threats and emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000990
    VIRIN: 260319-A-FG870-4841
    Filename: DOD_111597068
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

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