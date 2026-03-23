260325 AFN VIC Mission Minute 525th MP CO MWD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000990" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military Police assigned to the 525th MP Company, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment-Europe conducted the annual certification of Military Working Dog teams on Caserma Miotto and Caserma Ederle from March 16-19, 2026. The training was conducted to enhance the force protection of military installations of United States Army Garrison-Italy and to enhance the ability of military police to respond to threats and emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).