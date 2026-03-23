260325 AFN VIC Mission Minute 525th MP CO MWD

Military Police assigned to the 525th MP Company, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment-Europe conducted the annual certification of Military Working Dog teams on Caserma Miotto and Caserma Ederle from March 16-19, 2026. The training was conducted to enhance the force protection of military installations of United States Army Garrison-Italy and to enhance the ability of military police to respond to threats and emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 13:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000990
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-FG870-4841
|Filename:
|DOD_111597068
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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