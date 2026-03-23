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    525th MP Company MWD Certification clean copy

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    ITALY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Clean Copy of the 525th MP Company Military Working Dog Certification conducted from March 16-March 20

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000989
    VIRIN: 260319-A-FG870-6044
    Filename: DOD_111597049
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: IT

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    This work, 525th MP Company MWD Certification clean copy, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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