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    Scout 26 March 25 - Concept Crucible

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    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney and Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The future of the battlefield is being shaped today at #SCOUT26. In the Concept Crucible, Warfighters get early hands-on access to next-gen tech, providing direct, unfiltered feedback to the developers creating it.

    This is how we bridge the gap between the lab and the field, ensuring our operators have the most effective tools for the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000987
    VIRIN: 260325-D-HT311-7159
    Filename: DOD_111597023
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Scout 26 March 25 - Concept Crucible, by Andrea Chaney and MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    JSTO
    SCOUT26

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