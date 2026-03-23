Scout 26 March 25 - Concept Crucible

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000987" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The future of the battlefield is being shaped today at #SCOUT26. In the Concept Crucible, Warfighters get early hands-on access to next-gen tech, providing direct, unfiltered feedback to the developers creating it.



This is how we bridge the gap between the lab and the field, ensuring our operators have the most effective tools for the mission.