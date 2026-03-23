The future of the battlefield is being shaped today at #SCOUT26. In the Concept Crucible, Warfighters get early hands-on access to next-gen tech, providing direct, unfiltered feedback to the developers creating it.
This is how we bridge the gap between the lab and the field, ensuring our operators have the most effective tools for the mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000987
|VIRIN:
|260325-D-HT311-7159
|Filename:
|DOD_111597023
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scout 26 March 25 - Concept Crucible, by Andrea Chaney and MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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