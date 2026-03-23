Travis AFB 2026 Hype Video

U.S Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California execute their mission across a variety of environments. Travis Airmen are always mission ready to provide strategic Airlift, Air Refueling, and aero medical evacuation any time anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000986
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-RX511-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_111597012
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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