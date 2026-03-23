Travis AFB 2025 Year in Review

U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, execute the mission for the year of 2025. Travis Airmen are always mission ready to provide strategic Airlift, Air Refueling, and aero medical evacuation any time anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000985
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-RX511-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111597008
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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