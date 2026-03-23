Nevada National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition across Reno-Stead and Hawthorne, testing physical fitness, marksmanship, and endurance to determine the state’s top Soldier and noncommissioned officer, Mar. 13-15, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000982
|VIRIN:
|260325-Z-KL044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111596987
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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Nevada Cavalry squadron sweeps 2026 Best Warrior Competition
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