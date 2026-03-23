(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Cavalry squadron sweeps 2026 Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Nevada National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition across Reno-Stead and Hawthorne, testing physical fitness, marksmanship, and endurance to determine the state’s top Soldier and noncommissioned officer, Mar. 13-15, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000982
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-KL044-1001
    Filename: DOD_111596987
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Cavalry squadron sweeps 2026 Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada Cavalry squadron sweeps 2026 Best Warrior Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1-221 Cavalry
    AFT
    NVNG
    National Guard
    marksmanship
    Best Warrior competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video