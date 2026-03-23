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    Night Flight on C-130 for mass casualty medevac training

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    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Exercise Sentry South 26-2

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

    B-Roll of the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, conducting aeromedical evacuation training with US Army Reserve Civil Affairs soldiers assigned to the 310th Psychological Operations Company (PSYOP) on a 130-J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, for exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, March 4, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers from 310th PSYOP Co. participated as simulated wounded patients.

    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled
    conditions.

    U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000981
    VIRIN: 260304-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111596942
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Night Flight on C-130 for mass casualty medevac training, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    310 Psyops Co
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Rhode Island Air National Guard
    mass cas evac
    146 AES
    Sentry South 26-2

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