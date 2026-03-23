Exercise Sentry South 26-2
EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE
B-Roll of the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, conducting aeromedical evacuation training with US Army Reserve Civil Affairs soldiers assigned to the 310th Psychological Operations Company (PSYOP) on a 130-J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, for exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, March 4, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers from 310th PSYOP Co. participated as simulated wounded patients.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled
conditions.
U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000981
|VIRIN:
|260304-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111596942
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Flight on C-130 for mass casualty medevac training, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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