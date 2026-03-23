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    Spacecom, Stratcom Commanders Testify Before Senate Regarding Defense Authorization Requests

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    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

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    War.gov         

    Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command; and Navy Adm. Richard A. Correll, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, testify during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 26, 2026. The topics include defense authorization requests for fiscal year 2027 and the Future Years Defense Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000980
    Filename: DOD_111596886
    Length: 01:55:08
    Location: US

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