Spacecom, Stratcom Commanders Testify Before Senate Regarding Defense Authorization Requests

Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command; and Navy Adm. Richard A. Correll, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, testify during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 26, 2026. The topics include defense authorization requests for fiscal year 2027 and the Future Years Defense Program.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000980
|Filename:
|DOD_111596886
|Length:
|01:55:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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