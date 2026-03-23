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    Army Food Program

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    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Fueling Soldiers to fight and win the wars is a top priority, and the Army has several initiatives underway to ensure consistent access to healthy, affordable food. (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1000977
    VIRIN: 260326-A-NF979-5968
    Filename: DOD_111596790
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Food Program, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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