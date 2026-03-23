Army Food Program

Fueling Soldiers to fight and win the wars is a top priority, and the Army has several initiatives underway to ensure consistent access to healthy, affordable food. (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1000977
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-NF979-5968
|Filename:
|DOD_111596790
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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