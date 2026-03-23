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    MWD Night Training

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    GERMANY

    03.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army military working dog handlers assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct training under night vision goggles to clear roadways at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 25, 2026. The training enhances the handlers’ ability to operate in low-light conditions and improves mission readiness during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000974
    VIRIN: 260325-A-PT551-4404
    Filename: DOD_111596715
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, MWD Night Training, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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