MWD Night Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000974" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army military working dog handlers assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct training under night vision goggles to clear roadways at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 25, 2026. The training enhances the handlers’ ability to operate in low-light conditions and improves mission readiness during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)