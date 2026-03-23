MWD Night Training

U.S. Army military working dog handlers assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct training under night vision goggles to clear roadways at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 25, 2026. The training enhances the handlers’ ability to operate in low-light conditions and improves mission readiness during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000974
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-PT551-4404
|Filename:
|DOD_111596715
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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