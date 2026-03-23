Exercise Cold Response 26 concludes

U.S. military personnel and NATO forces execute operations during Exercise Cold Response 26, March 6-20, 2026. The Norwegian-led military exercise was held in northern Norway and parts of Sweden and Finland, and brought together more than 25,000 personnel from 14 Allied nations in a multi-week training operation designed to demonstrate the Alliance’s ability to deploy, integrate and sustain combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers and Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000971
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-MC941-6382
|Filename:
|DOD_111596700
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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