Exercise Cold Response 26 concludes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. military personnel and NATO forces execute operations during Exercise Cold Response 26, March 6-20, 2026. The Norwegian-led military exercise was held in northern Norway and parts of Sweden and Finland, and brought together more than 25,000 personnel from 14 Allied nations in a multi-week training operation designed to demonstrate the Alliance’s ability to deploy, integrate and sustain combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers and Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)