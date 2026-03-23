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    Exercise Cold Response 26 concludes

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    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    03.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers and Airman 1st Class Antone Williams

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. military personnel and NATO forces execute operations during Exercise Cold Response 26, March 6-20, 2026. The Norwegian-led military exercise was held in northern Norway and parts of Sweden and Finland, and brought together more than 25,000 personnel from 14 Allied nations in a multi-week training operation designed to demonstrate the Alliance’s ability to deploy, integrate and sustain combat power. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers and Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000971
    VIRIN: 260320-F-MC941-6382
    Filename: DOD_111596700
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Exercise Cold Response 26 concludes, by SSgt Brooke Rogers and A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Norway
    Cold Response
    Stronger Together
    NATO
    CORE26

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