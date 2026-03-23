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    Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 13

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    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton 

    War.gov         

    Video covering week 13 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 10:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000957
    VIRIN: 260326-N-OL611-5349
    Filename: DOD_111596603
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 13, by PO2 Tyler Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military history
    American Military History
    Department of War (DOW)
    Freedom250
    Reflective Moments

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