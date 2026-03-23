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    This Day in Army History-Revolutionary War: The Evacuation of Boston-March 17th, 1776

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    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    This Day in Army History-Revolutionary War: The Evacuation of Boston-March 17th, 1776

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000952
    VIRIN: 260326-D-MN278-8406
    PIN: 260029
    Filename: DOD_111596545
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, This Day in Army History-Revolutionary War: The Evacuation of Boston-March 17th, 1776, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMH, History, Center of Military History, This Day in Army History, Revolutionary War, T2COM

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