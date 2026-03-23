This Day in Army History-Revolutionary War: Knox Noble Train of Artillery-March 4th, 1776
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000951
|VIRIN:
|260326-D-MN278-7231
|PIN:
|260030
|Filename:
|DOD_111596537
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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