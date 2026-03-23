ACC-DTA CSO 101 Training Video

Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) 101 Industry Training Event:
On 13 MAR 2026, ACC-DTA- in conjunction with Capability Program Executive Combat Logistics (CPE CL) and Capability Program Executive – Ground (CPE Ground) personnel, hosted a highly successful Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) 101 industry training session in Warren, MI. The event drew 137 unique industry partners, eager to learn about the Army’s streamlined acquisition processes. The session included a comprehensive overview of CSOs and included a valuable question and answer period, fostering direct engagement between the Army and Industry partners. The CSO training slides are posted on SAM.gov.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 10:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000948
|VIRIN:
|260313-O-AG337-8340
|Filename:
|DOD_111596513
|Length:
|02:30:51
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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