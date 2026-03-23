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    ACC-DTA CSO 101 Training Video

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    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Deanne Mazzola 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) 101 Industry Training Event:
    On 13 MAR 2026, ACC-DTA- in conjunction with Capability Program Executive Combat Logistics (CPE CL) and Capability Program Executive – Ground (CPE Ground) personnel, hosted a highly successful Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) 101 industry training session in Warren, MI. The event drew 137 unique industry partners, eager to learn about the Army’s streamlined acquisition processes. The session included a comprehensive overview of CSOs and included a valuable question and answer period, fostering direct engagement between the Army and Industry partners. The CSO training slides are posted on SAM.gov.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 10:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000948
    VIRIN: 260313-O-AG337-8340
    Filename: DOD_111596513
    Length: 02:30:51
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

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    TAGS

    Contracting for Soldiers
    Commercial Solutions Opening
    Industry Engagements

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