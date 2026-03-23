ACC-DTA CSO 101 Training Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000948" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) 101 Industry Training Event:

On 13 MAR 2026, ACC-DTA- in conjunction with Capability Program Executive Combat Logistics (CPE CL) and Capability Program Executive – Ground (CPE Ground) personnel, hosted a highly successful Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) 101 industry training session in Warren, MI. The event drew 137 unique industry partners, eager to learn about the Army’s streamlined acquisition processes. The session included a comprehensive overview of CSOs and included a valuable question and answer period, fostering direct engagement between the Army and Industry partners. The CSO training slides are posted on SAM.gov.