Lt. Col. Jose Medina 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000947" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jose Medina, sustainment and logistics section deputy chief of staff for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives an overview on the 55th Quartermaster Company’s mobile kitchen on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 25, 2026. The soldiers provide essential field feeding support from the MKT, sustaining readiness and morale for units operating in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)