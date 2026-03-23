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    Lt. Col. Jose Medina 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen Interview

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.24.2026

    Video by Pvt. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jose Medina, sustainment and logistics section deputy chief of staff for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives an overview on the 55th Quartermaster Company’s mobile kitchen on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 25, 2026. The soldiers provide essential field feeding support from the MKT, sustaining readiness and morale for units operating in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000947
    VIRIN: 260325-A-LN365-9760
    Filename: DOD_111596509
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Lt. Col. Jose Medina 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen Interview, by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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