U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jose Medina, sustainment and logistics section deputy chief of staff for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives an overview on the 55th Quartermaster Company’s mobile kitchen on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 25, 2026. The soldiers provide essential field feeding support from the MKT, sustaining readiness and morale for units operating in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000947
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-LN365-9760
|Filename:
|DOD_111596509
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Jose Medina 55th Quartermaster Mobile Kitchen Interview, by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.