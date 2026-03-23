Great Sodus B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000933" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of the Great Sodus Bay before work resumes by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, to repair the east breakwater, Sodus Point, New York, March 24, 2026. The breakwater is vital to the economy, recreation and tourism, as it protects neighborhoods, local businesses, the marina, a Coast Guard Station and beaches. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)