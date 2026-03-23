B-roll of the Great Sodus Bay before work resumes by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, to repair the east breakwater, Sodus Point, New York, March 24, 2026. The breakwater is vital to the economy, recreation and tourism, as it protects neighborhoods, local businesses, the marina, a Coast Guard Station and beaches. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000933
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111596386
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Great Sodus B-Roll, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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