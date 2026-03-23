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    Great Sodus B-Roll

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    SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the Great Sodus Bay before work resumes by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, to repair the east breakwater, Sodus Point, New York, March 24, 2026. The breakwater is vital to the economy, recreation and tourism, as it protects neighborhoods, local businesses, the marina, a Coast Guard Station and beaches. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000933
    VIRIN: 260324-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111596386
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Sodus B-Roll, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sodus
    Buffalo District
    Breakwater
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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