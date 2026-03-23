Mission Minute - Military Working Dogs Aquatic Enrichment 1080p

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000925" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military Working Dogs (MWDs) from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) took part in an aquatic enrichment day on March 2, 2026, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Aquatic enrichment allows MWDs exposure to different sights, scents, and sounds which helps keep them mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)