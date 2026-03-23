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    Mission Minute - Military Working Dogs Aquatic Enrichment 1080p

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Military Working Dogs (MWDs) from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) took part in an aquatic enrichment day on March 2, 2026, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Aquatic enrichment allows MWDs exposure to different sights, scents, and sounds which helps keep them mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000925
    VIRIN: 260326-F-UC180-5653
    Filename: DOD_111596270
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Mission Minute - Military Working Dogs Aquatic Enrichment 1080p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    mission readiness
    MWDs
    Ramstein Aquatic Center
    military working dog
    aquatic enrichment

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