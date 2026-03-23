Military Working Dogs (MWDs) from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) took part in an aquatic enrichment day on March 2, 2026, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Aquatic enrichment allows MWDs exposure to different sights, scents, and sounds which helps keep them mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000925
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-UC180-5653
|Filename:
|DOD_111596270
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Minute - Military Working Dogs Aquatic Enrichment 1080p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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