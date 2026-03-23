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    12CAB Support USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training

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    BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.23.2026

    Video by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operate a CH-47F Chinook during bambi and SEMAT bucket training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 24, 2026. The training certifies flight crews to employ bambi and SEMAT buckets and enhances the unit's readiness to support host nation firefighting authorities during wildfire season and strengthens NATO interoperability in emergency response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 05:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000921
    VIRIN: 260324-A-FT253-1001
    Filename: DOD_111596174
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: BAYERN, DE

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 12CAB Support USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training, by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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