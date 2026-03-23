Home Away from Home: bringing a taste of home to the Wolf Pack

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 8th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps leads the Home Away From Program at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 4, 2026. The HAFH program is invites volunteers to prepare and serve home-cooked meals to the Wolf Pack. Events like these invite service members to give back to the community and boost morale (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)