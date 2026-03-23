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    Home Away from Home: bringing a taste of home to the Wolf Pack

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    The 8th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps leads the Home Away From Program at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 4, 2026. The HAFH program is invites volunteers to prepare and serve home-cooked meals to the Wolf Pack. Events like these invite service members to give back to the community and boost morale (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 02:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000913
    VIRIN: 260204-F-ER993-1001
    Filename: DOD_111595912
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Home Away from Home: bringing a taste of home to the Wolf Pack, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    home away from home
    volunteer
    Cook

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