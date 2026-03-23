The 8th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps leads the Home Away From Program at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 4, 2026. The HAFH program is invites volunteers to prepare and serve home-cooked meals to the Wolf Pack. Events like these invite service members to give back to the community and boost morale (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000913
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-ER993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111595912
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Home Away from Home: bringing a taste of home to the Wolf Pack, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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