Market 19 Autonomous Kitchen and Containerized Autonomous Kitchen B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000909" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This b-roll package features updated footage of the Market 19 Autonomous Kitchen and the Containerized Autonomous Kitchen (CAK) captured March 26, 2026, in the Republic of Korea. The footage highlights modernized field feeding capabilities designed to provide efficient, consistent meal support to Soldiers in both garrison and expeditionary environments.



Footage includes the autonomous kitchen system preparing meals, automated cooking processes, food plating, and Soldiers interacting with the Market 19 platform. The Containerized Autonomous Kitchen demonstrates how advanced food service systems support sustainment operations by reducing manpower requirements while maintaining quality and availability of meals.



Market 19 and the CAK represent advancements in Army sustainment, enabling units to deliver reliable, high-quality meals while increasing efficiency and flexibility across a range of operational environments.



Technical Notes for Editors

• Video length: X minutes

• Resolution: 3840 x 2160

• Frame rate: 29.97 frames per second

• Audio sample rate: 48 kHz



Editing guidance:

Download the full-resolution file directly from DVIDS and edit in a 29.97 fps timeline to preserve motion accuracy and avoid cadence issues when producing broadcast or digital content.