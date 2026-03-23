This b-roll package features updated footage of the Market 19 Autonomous Kitchen and the Containerized Autonomous Kitchen (CAK) captured March 26, 2026, in the Republic of Korea. The footage highlights modernized field feeding capabilities designed to provide efficient, consistent meal support to Soldiers in both garrison and expeditionary environments.
Footage includes the autonomous kitchen system preparing meals, automated cooking processes, food plating, and Soldiers interacting with the Market 19 platform. The Containerized Autonomous Kitchen demonstrates how advanced food service systems support sustainment operations by reducing manpower requirements while maintaining quality and availability of meals.
Market 19 and the CAK represent advancements in Army sustainment, enabling units to deliver reliable, high-quality meals while increasing efficiency and flexibility across a range of operational environments.
Technical Notes for Editors
• Video length: X minutes
• Resolution: 3840 x 2160
• Frame rate: 29.97 frames per second
• Audio sample rate: 48 kHz
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Download the full-resolution file directly from DVIDS and edit in a 29.97 fps timeline to preserve motion accuracy and avoid cadence issues when producing broadcast or digital content.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 00:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000909
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-TI445-2987
|Filename:
|DOD_111595852
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Market 19 Autonomous Kitchen and Containerized Autonomous Kitchen B-Roll, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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