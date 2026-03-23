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    U.S. Marines with 3/12 Shoot Dismounted Crew Served Weapons

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Smith 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, currently forward deployed with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, shoot a crew served weapons live-fire range at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK servicemembers and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 02:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000908
    VIRIN: 260320-M-RV182-1892
    Filename: DOD_111595847
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 3/12 Shoot Dismounted Crew Served Weapons, by Cpl Logan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    M240B
    .50 Cal
    3rd MarDiv
    Marines
    USMC
    3rd Marine Division

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