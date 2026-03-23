U.S. Marines with 3/12 Shoot Dismounted Crew Served Weapons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000908" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, currently forward deployed with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, shoot a crew served weapons live-fire range at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK servicemembers and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Smith)