U.S. Marines with 3/12 Shoot Dismounted Crew Served Weapons

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, currently forward deployed with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, shoot a crew served weapons live-fire range at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK servicemembers and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000908
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-RV182-1892
|Filename:
|DOD_111595847
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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