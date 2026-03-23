USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 25, 2026) - Vertical b-roll of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) departs Naval Station Mayport to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000902
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-WD757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111595657
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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