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    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment

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    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Carlos Vazquez II 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 25, 2026) - Vertical b-roll of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) departs Naval Station Mayport to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000902
    VIRIN: 260325-N-WD757-1001
    Filename: DOD_111595657
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment, by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Donald Cook
    b-roll
    Vertical B-roll
    deployment
    destroyer

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