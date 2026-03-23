USS America (LHA 6) Change of Command Ceremony

260319-N-N0852-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2026) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducted a change of command ceremony, March 19, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam McNeely, and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Byler)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 19:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000894
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-N0852-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111595589
|Length:
|00:58:37
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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