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    USS America (LHA 6) Change of Command Ceremony

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre, Petty Officer 3rd Class Sam McNeely and Seaman Apprentice Ian Byler

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    260319-N-N0852-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2026) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducted a change of command ceremony, March 19, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam McNeely, and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Byler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 19:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000894
    VIRIN: 260319-N-N0852-1001
    Filename: DOD_111595589
    Length: 00:58:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Cole Pursley, PO3 Jeadan Andre, PO3 Sam McNeely and SA Ian Byler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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