USS America (LHA 6) Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260319-N-N0852-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2026) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducted a change of command ceremony, March 19, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam McNeely, and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Byler)