The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center, as part of a proof of concept, controlled a Gray Eagle, launched at Dugway Proving Ground, with an Apache sitting in a hangar at RTC. The Apache took control of the Gray Eagle through a distributed test network and lazing on the target, fired a missile. This was part of a distributed manned/unmanned teaming effort.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000888
|VIRIN:
|260325-O-YH545-1465
|Filename:
|DOD_111595359
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Accelerating Drone Dominance with Rapid Test and Evaluation, by Christy Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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