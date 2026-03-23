(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Accelerating Drone Dominance with Rapid Test and Evaluation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Christy Barnett 

    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center

    The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center, as part of a proof of concept, controlled a Gray Eagle, launched at Dugway Proving Ground, with an Apache sitting in a hangar at RTC. The Apache took control of the Gray Eagle through a distributed test network and lazing on the target, fired a missile. This was part of a distributed manned/unmanned teaming effort.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000888
    VIRIN: 260325-O-YH545-1465
    Filename: DOD_111595359
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating Drone Dominance with Rapid Test and Evaluation, by Christy Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video