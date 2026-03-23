(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-12 Cav Tank Gunnery Table IV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Tank crews assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a gunnery exercise with their M1A2 Abrams tanks on Fort Hood, Texas, March 20-21, 2026. These exercises, which involve day and night firing, support the U.S. Army's priorities of readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000883
    VIRIN: 260320-A-RV165-3983
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111595322
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-12 Cav Tank Gunnery Table IV, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2-12 Cav
    Gunnery Certification
    M1A2 Abrams MBT
    1st Cavalry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video