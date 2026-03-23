Tank crews assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a gunnery exercise with their M1A2 Abrams tanks on Fort Hood, Texas, March 20-21, 2026. These exercises, which involve day and night firing, support the U.S. Army's priorities of readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000883
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-RV165-3983
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111595322
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-12 Cav Tank Gunnery Table IV, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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