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    146 AES qualifies on M-18 for readiness training

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    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Exercise Sentry South 26-2

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force 146th Security Forces personnel instructing
    a course for the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron,
    California Air National Guard, to qualify on the M-4 rifle during
    exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026.

    Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM)
    instructors are specialized personnel who train military and civilian
    members on weapon safety, operation, and maintenance, primarily
    focusing on systems like the M-4, M-18, M-240, and M-203.
    They manage live-fire ranges, ensure weapon proficiency for
    deployments, and serve as subject matter experts on small arms.

    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise
    focused on major combat operations and joint maritime
    opportunities in a contested or degraded operational
    environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined
    war-fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy
    integrated threat systems, all while under safe and
    controlled conditions.

    U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000882
    VIRIN: 260302-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111595320
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146 AES qualifies on M-18 for readiness training, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CADM
    146 AES
    weapons qualfications
    Sentry South 26-2

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