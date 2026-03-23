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    146 CRF (Contingency Response Flight) conducts attack exercise at Sentry South 26-2

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    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

    B-Roll of 146th Contingency Response Flight (CRF), California Air National Guard, training in an attack scenario with the 136th CRF, Texas Air National Guard, and the 156th Contingency ResponseGroup, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, March 3, 2026.

    CRFs are specialized, rapidly deployable Air National Guard units from the 146th Airlift Wing, designed to quickly open, operate, and secure airfields for contingency, humanitarian, or exercise missions.

    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.

    U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000881
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111595271
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, 146 CRF (Contingency Response Flight) conducts attack exercise at Sentry South 26-2, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    attack defense
    146 CRF
    Security Forces (SF)
    Sentry South 26-2
    146th Contingency Response Flight

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