146 CRF (Contingency Response Flight) conducts attack exercise at Sentry South 26-2

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000881" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE



B-Roll of 146th Contingency Response Flight (CRF), California Air National Guard, training in an attack scenario with the 136th CRF, Texas Air National Guard, and the 156th Contingency ResponseGroup, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, March 3, 2026.



CRFs are specialized, rapidly deployable Air National Guard units from the 146th Airlift Wing, designed to quickly open, operate, and secure airfields for contingency, humanitarian, or exercise missions.



Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.



U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California