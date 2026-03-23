146 AES qualifies on M-4 at Sentry South

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Exercise Sentry South 26-2



B-Roll of U.S. Air Force 146th Security Forces personnel instructing a course for the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, to qualify on the M-18 handgun, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 2, 2026.



Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructors are specialized personnel who train military and civilian members on weapon safety, operation, and maintenance, primarily focusing on systems like the M-4, M-18,

M-240, and M-203. They manage live-fire ranges, ensure weapon proficiency for deployments, and serve as subject matter experts on small arms.



Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime

opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined

war-fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and

controlled conditions.



U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright, 146th Airlift Wing, California