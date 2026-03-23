2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Formation Based Layered Protection—Operational
Speakers:
MG Christopher G. Beck, Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Layered Protection and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear and, Commanding General, United States Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence
COL Joseph Elsner, Training and Doctrine Command Proponent Office (TPO)–Protection, United States Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 17:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000874
|Filename:
|DOD_111595187
|Length:
|00:32:39
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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