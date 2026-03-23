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    2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Optimizing the Organic Industrial Base (OIB)

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    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Optimizing the Organic Industrial Base (OIB)

    Speakers:
    Ms. Liz Miranda, Executive Deputy to the Commanding General, United States Army Materiel Command

    COL Matt H. Alexander, Director, Command Initiatives Group, United States Army Materiel Command

    COL Brett A. Ayvazian, Director, Organic Industrial Base Operations Center, United States Army Materiel Command

    Mr. Travis L. Themas, Industrial Modernization Lead, Office of Organic Industrial Base Modernization, United States Army Materiel Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 16:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000862
    Filename: DOD_111595085
    Length: 00:29:46
    Location: ALABAMA, US

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    AUSA
    Warriors Corner
    AUSAglobal

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