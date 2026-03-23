2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Optimizing the Organic Industrial Base (OIB)
Speakers:
Ms. Liz Miranda, Executive Deputy to the Commanding General, United States Army Materiel Command
COL Matt H. Alexander, Director, Command Initiatives Group, United States Army Materiel Command
COL Brett A. Ayvazian, Director, Organic Industrial Base Operations Center, United States Army Materiel Command
Mr. Travis L. Themas, Industrial Modernization Lead, Office of Organic Industrial Base Modernization, United States Army Materiel Command
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 16:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000862
|Filename:
|DOD_111595085
|Length:
|00:29:46
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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