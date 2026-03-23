DOW ESI Demystified: Webinar Recording

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000857" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Did you miss the recent webinar on the Department of War (DOW) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI)? This video provides access to the recording of the event, "DOW ESI Demystified: An Introduction to Mission, Mandates, Benefits, and Software Ordering."



The webinar is designed for customers involved in the IT acquisition process and covers essential topics, including:



-The mission, origin, and core benefits of DOW ESI.

-Relevant regulations and policies that make DOW ESI mandatory.

-A step-by-step guide on how to order software using DOW ESI tools.

-Key differences between Core Enterprise Technology Agreements (CETAs) and standard ESI agreements.