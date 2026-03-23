Did you miss the recent webinar on the Department of War (DOW) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI)? This video provides access to the recording of the event, "DOW ESI Demystified: An Introduction to Mission, Mandates, Benefits, and Software Ordering."
The webinar is designed for customers involved in the IT acquisition process and covers essential topics, including:
-The mission, origin, and core benefits of DOW ESI.
-Relevant regulations and policies that make DOW ESI mandatory.
-A step-by-step guide on how to order software using DOW ESI tools.
-Key differences between Core Enterprise Technology Agreements (CETAs) and standard ESI agreements.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 15:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000857
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-NJ173-8014
|Filename:
|DOD_111595051
|Length:
|01:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOW ESI Demystified: Webinar Recording, by Sam Hunsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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