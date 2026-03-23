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    DOW ESI Demystified: Webinar Recording

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    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Sam Hunsberger 

    Department of War Enterprise Software Initiative (DOW ESI)

    Did you miss the recent webinar on the Department of War (DOW) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI)? This video provides access to the recording of the event, "DOW ESI Demystified: An Introduction to Mission, Mandates, Benefits, and Software Ordering."

    The webinar is designed for customers involved in the IT acquisition process and covers essential topics, including:

    -The mission, origin, and core benefits of DOW ESI.
    -Relevant regulations and policies that make DOW ESI mandatory.
    -A step-by-step guide on how to order software using DOW ESI tools.
    -Key differences between Core Enterprise Technology Agreements (CETAs) and standard ESI agreements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 15:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000857
    VIRIN: 260324-N-NJ173-8014
    Filename: DOD_111595051
    Length: 01:00:39
    Location: US

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    This work, DOW ESI Demystified: Webinar Recording, by Sam Hunsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DOW ESI

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