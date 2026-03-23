LAMAT 2026: Dental care in Guyana B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000852" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force and Guyanese dental professionals collaborate to provide care to patients in Georgetown, Guyana, March 17-20, 2026, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission. The LAMAT 2026 mission delivered a wide range of care, including emergency services, family medicine, ophthalmology, dental, and pediatrics, while strengthening collaboration between U.S. and partner nation medical teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)