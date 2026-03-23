U.S. Air Force and Guyanese dental professionals collaborate to provide care to patients in Georgetown, Guyana, March 17-20, 2026, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission. The LAMAT 2026 mission delivered a wide range of care, including emergency services, family medicine, ophthalmology, dental, and pediatrics, while strengthening collaboration between U.S. and partner nation medical teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000852
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-IH091-6722
|Filename:
|DOD_111594921
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026: Dental care in Guyana B-Roll, by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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