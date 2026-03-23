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    LAMAT 2026: Dental care in Guyana B-Roll

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    GUYANA

    03.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force and Guyanese dental professionals collaborate to provide care to patients in Georgetown, Guyana, March 17-20, 2026, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission. The LAMAT 2026 mission delivered a wide range of care, including emergency services, family medicine, ophthalmology, dental, and pediatrics, while strengthening collaboration between U.S. and partner nation medical teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000852
    VIRIN: 260325-F-IH091-6722
    Filename: DOD_111594921
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: GY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, LAMAT 2026: Dental care in Guyana B-Roll, by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guyana
    LAMAT
    LAMAT26

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