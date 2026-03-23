U.S. Air Force ophthalmologists and Guyanese healthcare professionals perform specialized eye surgeries in Georgetown, Guyana, March 17-20, 2026, as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission. Personnel gained hands-on experience during the mission that strengthened the capability of U.S. medical forces to operate in diverse, resource-constrained environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000849
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-IH091-3822
|Filename:
|DOD_111594911
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026: Ophthalmology care in Guyana B-Roll, by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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