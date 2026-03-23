Kilo Company Table One

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct Table One qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 25, 2026. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000843
|VIRIN:
|260324-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111594853
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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