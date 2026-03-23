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    Kilo Company Table One

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct Table One qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 25, 2026. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000843
    VIRIN: 260324-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111594853
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Table One, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kilo Company, Table One, Shoot, Qualifiaction

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