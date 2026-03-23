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    Tyndall's newest F-35A Lightning II fighter pilot

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Simon Little, 95th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, shares his journey to becoming a fighter pilot at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2026. Little hails from central North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000840
    VIRIN: 260123-F-RP050-9258
    Filename: DOD_111594796
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Tyndall's newest F-35A Lightning II fighter pilot, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    95th Fighter Squadron
    F-35A Lighning II
    Tyndall AFB
    Fighter Pilot
    Newest Pilot

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