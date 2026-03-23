U.S. Air Force Capt. Simon Little, 95th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, shares his journey to becoming a fighter pilot at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2026. Little hails from central North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 14:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000840
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-RP050-9258
|Filename:
|DOD_111594796
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall's newest F-35A Lightning II fighter pilot, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.