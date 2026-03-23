2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Day 2 - CMF 4: Acquisition Reform and Innovation—Transforming how the Army Delivers War-Winning Capabilities
Moderator: LTG L. Neil Thurgood, PhD, United States Army Retired, Senior Vice President, Anduril
Panelist:
LTG Michael C. McCurry, Commanding General, United States Army Futures and Concepts Command
Mr. Jesse D. Tolleson, Principal Deputy, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)
Ms. Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO, Govini
MG Todd Royar, United States Army Retired, Vice President and Program Integration Lead, Textron
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 14:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000837
|Filename:
|DOD_111594735
|Length:
|01:02:22
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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