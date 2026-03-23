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    2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Day 2 - CMF 4: Acquisition Reform and Innovation—Transforming how the Army Delivers War-Winning Capabilities

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    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Day 2 - CMF 4: Acquisition Reform and Innovation—Transforming how the Army Delivers War-Winning Capabilities

    Moderator: LTG L. Neil Thurgood, PhD, United States Army Retired, Senior Vice President, Anduril

    Panelist:
    LTG Michael C. McCurry, Commanding General, United States Army Futures and Concepts Command

    Mr. Jesse D. Tolleson, Principal Deputy, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)

    Ms. Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO, Govini

    MG Todd Royar, United States Army Retired, Vice President and Program Integration Lead, Textron

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 14:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000837
    Filename: DOD_111594735
    Length: 01:02:22
    Location: ALABAMA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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