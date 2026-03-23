2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Accelerating Drone Dominance with Rapid Test and Evaluation
Speakers:
MG Patrick L. Gaydon, Commanding General, United States Army Test and Evaluation Command
COL Joseph C. Alexander, Commander, United States Army Redstone Test Center
COL Brian A. Sansom, Commander, United States Army Dugway Proving Ground
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 14:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000835
|Filename:
|DOD_111594733
|Length:
|00:30:20
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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