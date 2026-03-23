CA National Guard Senior Leadership Training San Diego Jan. 2026

The California National Guard (CA ANG) hosted a Senior Leadership Training to unite Army and Air to discuss future plans for the CA ANG. Major General Steven J. Butow, Commander of the California Air National Guard, briefed airmen on current challenges, improvements made, and goals for the upcoming years. It was a 3-day training from January 30-31, 2026 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000830
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111594635
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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