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    CA National Guard Senior Leadership Training San Diego Jan. 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    The California National Guard (CA ANG) hosted a Senior Leadership Training to unite Army and Air to discuss future plans for the CA ANG. Major General Steven J. Butow, Commander of the California Air National Guard, briefed airmen on current challenges, improvements made, and goals for the upcoming years. It was a 3-day training from January 30-31, 2026 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 14:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000830
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111594635
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

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    This work, CA National Guard Senior Leadership Training San Diego Jan. 2026, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    California National Guard
    146 AW
    senior leadership training

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