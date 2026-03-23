CA National Guard Senior Leadership Training San Diego Jan. 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000830" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The California National Guard (CA ANG) hosted a Senior Leadership Training to unite Army and Air to discuss future plans for the CA ANG. Major General Steven J. Butow, Commander of the California Air National Guard, briefed airmen on current challenges, improvements made, and goals for the upcoming years. It was a 3-day training from January 30-31, 2026 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)