The Expert Physical Fitness Assessment is performed in accordance with the Expert Infantry (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) standards. The assessment is a rigorous, combat-focused, 8-event test completed within 30 minutes. It includes a 1-mile run, 30 Hand-Release push-ups, 100-meter sprint, 16 sandbag lifts, 50-meter water can carry, 25-meter high crawl, 25-meter 3-5 second rush, and a final 1-mile run. Video shows Soldiers tackling each event with slates in between each event.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000827
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-YH571-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111594598
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Expert Physical Fitness Test Assessment – CBSC26, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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