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    Expert Physical Fitness Test Assessment – CBSC26

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    RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The Expert Physical Fitness Assessment is performed in accordance with the Expert Infantry (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) standards. The assessment is a rigorous, combat-focused, 8-event test completed within 30 minutes. It includes a 1-mile run, 30 Hand-Release push-ups, 100-meter sprint, 16 sandbag lifts, 50-meter water can carry, 25-meter high crawl, 25-meter 3-5 second rush, and a final 1-mile run. Video shows Soldiers tackling each event with slates in between each event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000827
    VIRIN: 260324-A-YH571-1011
    Filename: DOD_111594598
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Expert Physical Fitness Test Assessment – CBSC26, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    combat ready
    Best Squad 2022
    expert physical fitness assement
    USAR
    CBSC26
    Best Squad 2026

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