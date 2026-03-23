Expert Physical Fitness Test Assessment – CBSC26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000827" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Expert Physical Fitness Assessment is performed in accordance with the Expert Infantry (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) standards. The assessment is a rigorous, combat-focused, 8-event test completed within 30 minutes. It includes a 1-mile run, 30 Hand-Release push-ups, 100-meter sprint, 16 sandbag lifts, 50-meter water can carry, 25-meter high crawl, 25-meter 3-5 second rush, and a final 1-mile run. Video shows Soldiers tackling each event with slates in between each event.