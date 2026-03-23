2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Acquisition at Speed—Filling Gaps and Cutting Red Tape
Speakers:
Ms. Danielle M. Moyer, Executive Director, United States Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground
Mr. Nicholaus H. Saacks, Deputy to the Commanding General, United States Army Communications-Electronics Command
Ms. Miranda Coleman, Acting Capability Program Executive, Enterprise Software and Services, United States Army
BG Shane Taylor, Capability Program Executive, Command and Control Information Network, United States Army
Mr. Richard A. Martin, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Supply Chain Management, G-3, United States Army Materiel Command
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 14:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000823
|Filename:
|DOD_111594577
|Length:
|00:33:01
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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