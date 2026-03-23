Resilience and Tradition: Fort Bliss Tank Crew Wins Top Tank After Soldier Suffers a Family Loss

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In the middle of gunnery, when the tempo is high and expectations are higher, life doesn’t pause. For one tanker, Spec. Ethan Zook, Second Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, the fight became personal. He spoke to Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, that during the peak of training, he received the kind of call no one is ever ready for—the loss of his father. In an instant, the focus shifted from the range to home. He stepped away from the tank, from his crew, and from the mission to be with his family. But being a Soldier doesn’t end when hardship begins. After honoring his father, he returned back to the noise of the engine, the weight of responsibility, and the crew that had been holding the line in his absence. His tank crew didn’t just welcome him back—they closed ranks around him. They trained harder. They pushed through the long days and colder nights. Every round fired, every command given, every correction made carried more meaning. It wasn’t just about qualification anymore—it was about finishing what they started, together. When it came time for Table VI, the final test, they performed with precision, discipline, and trust. The kind of trust only built through adversity. At the end of it all, the crew earned Top Tank. An achievement measured in accuracy and timing—but defined by something deeper. Resilience. Brotherhood. Commitment. Behind every scorecard is a story. This one is about a son who carried loss, a crew that carried each other, and a team that proved even in the face of grief, they could still rise to the top.