2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Day 2 - CMF 3: Partnering with Industry to Revolutionize Garrison Feeding
Moderator: LTG Gwen Bingham, United States Army Retired
Panelist:
LTG Michelle K. Donahue, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, United States Army
MG Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General, United States Army Sustainment Command
Chef Robert Irvine, Robert Irvine Foundation
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000815
|Filename:
|DOD_111594506
|Length:
|01:03:29
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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