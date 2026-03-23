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    2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Day 2 - CMF 3: Partnering with Industry to Revolutionize Garrison Feeding

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    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Day 2 - CMF 3: Partnering with Industry to Revolutionize Garrison Feeding

    Moderator: LTG Gwen Bingham, United States Army Retired

    Panelist:
    LTG Michelle K. Donahue, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, United States Army

    MG Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General, United States Army Sustainment Command

    Chef Robert Irvine, Robert Irvine Foundation

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 13:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000815
    Filename: DOD_111594506
    Length: 01:03:29
    Location: ALABAMA, US

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