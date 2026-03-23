U.S. Soldiers with the 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force District of Columbia conduct routine presence patrols at the Anacostia-Bolling Metro station and the Wharf in Washington March 20, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000804
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-KP987-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111594319
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTFDC- Presence Patrol, by SGT Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.