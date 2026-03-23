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    JTFDC- Presence Patrol

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers with the 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force District of Columbia conduct routine presence patrols at the Anacostia-Bolling Metro station and the Wharf in Washington March 20, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000804
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-KP987-1001
    Filename: DOD_111594319
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTFDC- Presence Patrol, by SGT Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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